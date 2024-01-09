Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 11,109 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

