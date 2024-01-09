Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

