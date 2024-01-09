Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,900,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,912,000 after purchasing an additional 484,147 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

