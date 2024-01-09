Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAR. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 76,932 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Shares of GMAR stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

