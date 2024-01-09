Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

