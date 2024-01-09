Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.7 %

PYPL stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

