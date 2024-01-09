Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 71,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

