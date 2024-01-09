Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 83.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,891 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $202,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SPXU opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

