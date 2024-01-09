Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

