Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $568,000 Position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 222,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 226,668 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 544.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 236,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 358.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ECON opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.52.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.