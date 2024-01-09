Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $303.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $463.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

