Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $522,000 in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Citizens Business Bank grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.