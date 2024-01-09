Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,517 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 270.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWEB opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.