Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 318,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $419.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $419.28. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.