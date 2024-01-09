Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $312,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.57.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,201. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

