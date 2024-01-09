Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $547,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,374,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $166.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.41. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

