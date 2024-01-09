Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,752 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in agilon health by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Up 6.4 %

AGL opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.53. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Report on agilon health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.