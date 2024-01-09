Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.