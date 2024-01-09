Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

PFE stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

