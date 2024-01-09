Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Raised to C$11.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.70.

Shares of TSE:ARR traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 116.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$242.32 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.95. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.74.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.67 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0681978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

