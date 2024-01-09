Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 3.7%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.99. 25,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 665,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Altus Power Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,910,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,560.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at $147,742,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,560.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $945,030. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

