Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.35. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $87.08 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

