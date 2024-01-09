Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.83. Approximately 12,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 294,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair lowered Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Ameresco Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at $17,930,134.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at $17,930,134.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $7,858,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 32.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 138,041 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.