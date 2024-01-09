América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 870,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 756,611 shares.The stock last traded at $18.17 and had previously closed at $18.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

América Móvil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

