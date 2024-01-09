American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.45.

AEO opened at $21.05 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

