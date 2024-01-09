American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $448,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

American Express Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AXP traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.83. The stock had a trading volume of 717,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average is $163.92. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

