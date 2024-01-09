American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,226 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $159,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.39. The stock had a trading volume of 147,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.59. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.