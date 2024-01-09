Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $31,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $384.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $386.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.