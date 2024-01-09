Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $440.00 at UBS Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $5.70 on Tuesday, hitting $378.74. 74,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.28. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $386.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

