Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Decreased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $311.05.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.