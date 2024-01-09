Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $188.57. The stock had a trading volume of 696,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

