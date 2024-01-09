Analysts Set Expectations for APA Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.31. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.