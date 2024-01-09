Analysts Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Target Price at $195.50

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

LANC stock opened at $164.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.64. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

