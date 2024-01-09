Analysts Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Target Price at $34.64

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

MODN stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

