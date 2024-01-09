Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Masonite International (DOOR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) in the last few weeks:

1/8/2024 – Masonite International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2023 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2023 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2023 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.

12/18/2023 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Masonite International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2023 – Masonite International had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $133.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Masonite International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,283,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

