Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $52.55 and last traded at $52.83. 33,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 221,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.16.

Specifically, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,825. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Andersons Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,569,000 after acquiring an additional 47,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 68.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 167,473 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Andersons by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

