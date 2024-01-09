Applied Capital LLC FL Has $1.07 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 419.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,915,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,371,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

