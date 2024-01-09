Applied Capital LLC FL Has $404,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,969. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

