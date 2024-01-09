Applied Capital LLC FL Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.8% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,337,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,292,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.64. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.