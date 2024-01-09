Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 114 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.47. The stock had a trading volume of 553,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,049. The firm has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

