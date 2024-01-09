Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 185 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Applied Capital LLC FL trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.5% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 210,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $169.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,128. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.