Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 77 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Applied Capital LLC FL decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

