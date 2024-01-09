Applied Capital LLC FL Trims Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Applied Capital LLC FL reduced its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. 391,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.