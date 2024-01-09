Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Lessened by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $7,111,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 406,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $56,212,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.88 and its 200 day moving average is $145.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

