Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,880 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $70.40. 338,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,548. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

