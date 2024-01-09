Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

ARES stock opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $120.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 29,954.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after buying an additional 771,052 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

