Argus Initiates Coverage on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Stock analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Melius started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

VLTO stock opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Covea Finance bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

