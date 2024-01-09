Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.00

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 133.36 ($1.70), with a volume of 926877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.25 ($1.62).

Arix Bioscience Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £172.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a current ratio of 73.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.55.

Insider Transactions at Arix Bioscience

In other Arix Bioscience news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £69,000 ($87,954.11). In other news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £69,000 ($87,954.11). Also, insider Andrew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £28,250 ($36,010.20). Insiders own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

