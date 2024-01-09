Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Down to $8.32

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.08. Arko shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 19,351 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Arko from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Arko Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $952.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Arko had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Arko by 149.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arko by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Arko in the third quarter worth about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

