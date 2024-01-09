ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $85.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 64.73.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at 72.84 on Friday. ARM has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 78.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 63.08.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 739.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,965,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $143,092,000. Finally, Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $62,965,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

